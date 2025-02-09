Soccer

Ex-Downs boss Tsichlas offers embattled MaMkhize a helping hand

By Kgomotso Mokoena
Former Mamelodi Sundowns owner Natasha Tsichlas has offered advice to embattled Shauwn “MaMkhize” Mkhize / Gallo Images

Former Mamelodi Sundowns owner Natasha Tsichlas has offered advice to embattled Shauwn “MaMkhize” Mkhize, who is having a torrid time after her club, Royal AM, was taken under curatorship by the taxman.

The veteran Tsichlas is one of the few women in the country who have owned and run a successful professional soccer team in Mzansi.


Under her leadership, Sundowns became a force to be reckoned with. She is also the Safa vice president.

