Ex-Liverpool manager Klopp appointed head of football at Red Bull

Former Liverpool manager Jürgen Klopp has been appointed as head of global soccer at Red Bull, the Austrian energy drinks giant said in a statement on Wednesday.

“I want to develop, improve and support the incredible soccer talent that we have,” Klopp said.

The 57-year-old German coach left Liverpool at the end of last season after nine years having won a Champions League and one Premier League title. He previously managed Mainz and Borussia Dortmund in Germany.

The job at Red Bull, starting on January 1, 2025, is his first appointment since stepping down from Liverpool.

In his new position, he will oversee Red Bull’s international network of football clubs, which includes RB Leipzig, the New York Red Bulls and Red Bull Salzburg, among others.

“He will not be involved in the clubs’ day-to-day operations, but will provide strategic vision, supporting individual sporting directors in advancing the Red Bull philosophy,” Red Bull said.

Additionally, Klopp will support Red Bull’s global scouting operation and contribute to the training and development of coaches.

Excited to be part of the project

“After almost 25 years on the sideline, I could not be more excited to get involved in a project like this. The role may have changed but my passion for football and the people who make the game what it is has not,” Klopp said.

“I see my role primarily as a mentor for the coaches and management of the Red Bull clubs,” he added.

Oliver Mintzlaff, CEO corporate projects and investments at Red Bull, described the news as the biggest appointment in the history of Red Bull’s involvement in football.

“We are very proud of this outstanding and certainly the strongest signing in Red Bull’s soccer history. Jürgen Klopp is one of the greatest and most influential figures in world soccer, with extraordinary skills and charisma,” Mintzlaff said.

The length of the contract was not disclosed, but according to reports, Klopp has a clause in his contract that would allow him to leave to become Germany coach.

The contract of current coach Julian Nagelsmann expires after the 2026 World Cup.

Fans criticise Klopp for new job

While Klopp praised Red Bull for giving him “the perfect platform” to work in football on an Instagram post, fans have criticised him on social media for the new job.

Red Bull has a bad reputation among football fans, who accuse the company of using its money to buy success and using the sport only as a platform to advertise energy drinks.

Fans were surprised with the announcement, with many saying on social media that Klopp “sold his soul” and that he “ruined his legacy.”

Dortmund managing director Hans-Joachim Watzke, however, was not shocked “as we had spoken about it personally. As always, I wish Jürgen every success in his new role,” he told broadcasters Sky. – dpa

