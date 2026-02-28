Excitement building up as Soweto derby countdown begins

The countdown has started, and the Soweto Derby fever has gripped Mzansi as South Africa’s biggest sporting showpiece draws ever closer. Kaizer Chiefs, the country’s biggest and most storied football institution, will lock horns with arch-rivals Orlando Pirates in a sold-out clash at the iconic FNB Stadium in Nasrec on Saturday afternoon. Kick-off is at 3:30pm

According to the Amakhosi website, thousands of supporters from Limpopo to the Western Cape, and further afield from Lesotho, Eswatini, Zambia, Namibia and other countries have travelled for this historic encounter, a rivalry that first began in 1970, shortly after the formation of Amakhosi.

In 183 previous meetings, Amakhosi have claimed victory 75 times, most recently in May during the Nedbank Cup final in Durban. The Sea Robbers have triumphed on 49 occasions, while 54 matches have ended in draws. A handful of fixtures were abandoned for various reasons.

Both teams enter the Derby wounded: Chiefs fell to Stellenbosch FC in their last league outing midweek, while Pirates lost to Mamelodi Sundowns before being knocked out of the Nedbank Cup by first-division side, Casric Stars.

Amakhosi, however, are boosted by the return of several key players from injury, including Fiacre Ntwari, Thabo Cele, and Bradley Cross. Added to that was an impressive debut by Ethan Chislett against Stellenbosch.

On the Betway Premiership league table, the Phefeni Glamour Boys sit in fourth place with 30 points from 16 matches, while the Buccaneers occupy second spot with 38 points from 17 games.

The match is completely sold out, and fans are encouraged to arrive early to enjoy the festivities, which will feature performances headlined by Boohle, Vigro Deep, Tman Xpress, Ch’cco, popular DJs and many other artists.

Early birds will be rewarded as sponsors Vodacom, Carling Black Label, SuperSportBet, and Toyota will host activations, with the first 20,000 fans receiving special goodies courtesy of Chiefs partners. In addition, Carling Black Label and Kaizer Chiefs will give one lucky supporter the chance to win an all-expenses-paid trip to the 2026 Fifa World Cup in North America. – www.kaizerchiefs.com

Visit SW YouTube Channel for our video content