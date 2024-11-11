Exciting burst of young talent into the top flight good for Mzansi football 

It is an exciting time in South African football, as the Betway Premiership is witnessing a huge influx of teenagers and youngsters being exposed to the Premier Soccer League (PSL) topflight week in and week out.

This exploit comes at a time when Bafana Bafana is going through a swift and promising transition under coach Hugo Broos. The Belgian tactician made it clear the moment he was appointed in 2021 that one of his mandates was to give South African young players a chance to play in the national team and prove their worth.

Indeed, the nation has seen the likes of Jayden Adams (Stellenbosch FC), Oswin Appolis (Polokwane City) and Thapelo Maseko (Mamelodi Sundowns) forming part of the 2023 Afcon squad in Ivory Coast that went on to win a historic bronze medal.

The recent addition to Broos’ Bafana squad is the extremely talented Relebohile Mofokeng, who has been mesmerising for Orlando Pirates in his second full season.

Mofokeng’s rise to stardom has paved the way for his peers from the Diski Challenge, with more teams now showing their trust and belief in their

youngsters.

Here are some of the teenagers who are staking their claim in the PSL.

Mohau Nkota (20) Orlando Pirates:

Nkota is currently the talk of probably almost every corner of SA, as he has set the Premiership stage alight since making his debut for the Buccaneers

recently.

He made his full debut in the league game against AmaZulu and repaid coach Jose Riveiro by scoring two world-class goals.

The 20-year-old has stolen some of the limelight from another phenomenal talent and teammate Mofokeng. The challenge for Nkota now is to be as consistent as his fellow young Buc, if he is to earn himself a Bafana call-up.

Neo Rapoo (19) SuperSport United:

Regarded as the best left-back by coach Gavin Hunt, Rapoo is certainly one for the future.

“I don’t want to put pressure on him but I think he’s the best left-back in South Africa, I think he will, should, get 100 caps in my opinion,” Hunt said.

Rapoo is in his second season in the Matsatsantsa first team, having made his breakthrough in the previous campaign.

Former Bafana Bafana captain Aaron Mokoena is currently the only player to reach 100 caps for South Africa.

Mfundo Vilakazi (18) Kaizer Chiefs:

Following in the footsteps of his teammate Mduduzi Shabalala, Vilakazi is slowly but surely becoming a crucial player for Amakhosi and he is already carrying such a big club on his tiny shoulders.

Vilakazi is a perfect example of a player who has grabbed his opportunity at a big club with both hands, as he has proven since the start of the season that he can be a trusted soldier by new coach Nasreddine Nabi.

Kutlwano Letlhaku (18) Mamelodi Sundowns:

Another young starlet who has been touted as one of the best talents and will be one of the stand-out players for Sundowns this season.

“I can guarantee you he’s going to be one of the revelations this season, he has done exceptionally well from pre-season, and he has scored some terrific goals,” Sundowns coach Manqoba Mngqithi said.

Letlhaku joined the Brazilians from the School of Excellence last year and has shown glimpses of an exciting prospect in the few matches that he has featured in.

Langelihle Phili (19) Stellenbosch FC:

Stellenbosch FC is building a healthy reputation as a talent factory in the PSL, with their latest skilful teenage sensation Phili already showing signs of a fearless youngster who is not afraid to take on defenders.

The tiny teen has also been praised by his coach Steve Barker for being the real deal and a typical South African winger who is full of flair, flamboyance and plenty of assists.

Puso Dithejane (20) TS Galaxy:

One would think the phrase “a blessing in disguise” was made special for Dithejane, as his controversial ball-boy incident at Chiefs earned him first-team football at Galaxy.

Dithejane has enjoyed a huge chunk of football at Galaxy under coach Sead Ramovic. The 20-year-old utility player has featured in all five league games so far this season, including the MTN8 and Carling Knockout tournaments.

