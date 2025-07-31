Fabian McCarthy confident Kaizer Chiefs will be in MTN8 next season

After missing out on the MTN8 back-to-back, Fabian McCarthy says he is confident that his former club, Kaizer Chiefs, will qualify for the top-eight competition next season.

Amakhosi failed to qualify for the MTN8 for the second time in a row after finishing ninth in the Betway Premiership last season.

McCarthy, who was speaking to Sunday World on the sidelines after the MTN8 launch in Randburg on Wednesday night, said the competition is no longer the same without Chiefs.

“I would have loved to see Chiefs playing in the top eight, especially for my son Aiden [McCarthy], who would have maybe made his debut in the MTN8,” McCarthy said.

“When I left Chiefs [in 2008], they won this competition, but before that, I had won it several times with the club, so it would have been nice to see Aiden also make his mark in the competition this season.

“Chiefs tried to get into the top eight last season, but unfortunately, in the last game of the season, they fell short with a goalless draw against Polokwane City. However, I am confident that Chiefs will definitely be in the top eight next season.”

Richards Bay cannot be underestimated

McCarthy also expressed his excitement about having Richards Bay form part of the competition for the first time this season.

“I am excited about this season because we have a Richards Bay that will be competing in the MTN8 for the first time, and I think they will have a point to prove and play for.

“So, I am not underestimating any team in this competition because we all saw what happened last year, when Sundowns almost got eliminated by Polokwane City, and that showed that every team in the league is capable enough to compete.

“This is the kind of competition where you only need to win four games to be R10-million richer [winners’ prize money], and players will get early Christmas bonuses, and all the prize money that will be up for grabs for the fans as well,” McCarthy added.

MTN8 Quarterfinal Fixtures:

Orlando Pirates vs Polokwane City | Saturday: Orlando Stadium (3pm)

Sekhukhune United vs TS Galaxy | Saturday: Peter Mokaba Stadium (6pm)

Stellenbosch FC vs AmaZulu | Sunday: Cape Town Stadium (3pm)

Mamelodi Sundowns vs Richards Bay | Sunday: Lucas Moripe Stadium (6pm)

