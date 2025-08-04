Fake News: Sekhukhune United deny Carol Tshabalala acquired shares

Sekhukhune United has dismissed rumours that sports presenter Carol Tshabalala has acquired the club’s 50% stake.

In a statement released by Sekhukhune management, the club said it has received these allegations with grave concern.

“The club management wants to state unequivocally that the allegations, which have gone viral on social media, are fake news, and Ms Tshabalala has not purchased shares in the club.

“The club also wants to state unambiguously that the original founders of the club still own 100% of the shares of the club and have no intention of selling any stake to any interested or potential investor.

“While it is not in the character of the club to respond to fake news or misinformation, the club took an unprecedented decision to do so after receiving a flurry of calls from stakeholders and several media houses enquiring about this matter.

“While the club espouses freedom of speech as enshrined in our institution, we urged the public to refrain from abusing this right to prejudice Ms Tshabalala or undermine the integrity of the club,” reads the statement.

Groundbreaking partnership

United have been doing well in the league, after the Limpopo-based side completed their season in the top five brackets in the past two seasons.

On Saturday, the club showed character, coming back from 2-0 down to beat TS Galaxy 3-2 in the quarterfinal match of the MTN8.

With this victory, they secured their spot in the competition’s semifinals, where they will now face Stellenbosch FC away.

Dinoko, as Sekhukhune are fondly known, have been busy in the market, buying a number of quality players in preparation for the hectic season ahead.

The club recently announced a groundbreaking partnership with Generation Schools to establish a fully integrated youth football academy in Gauteng.

The emergent Generation Schools, which offer excellent academics and sports development, are already in a joint venture with the Real Madrid Foundation Educational Football Programme — something that will indirectly benefit Sekhukhune in their quest to produce quality footballers.

