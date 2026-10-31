Fans slowly flocking to FNB Stadium ahead of Soweto Derby showdown

The day millions of football fans have been waiting for has finally arrived, as Orlando Pirates and Kaizer Chiefs are set for the long-awaited Soweto Derby showdown at the FNB Stadium.

Fans of the beautiful game started flocking inside the Calabash as early as 10am, as efforts were made to curb late coming and traffic jams that usually affects the event.

The singing and dancing started early outside the stadium, as the excited fans made their slow and pretty smooth arrival ahead of the 3:30pm kick-off game, with the hope that the spectacle will live up to expectations.

READ: Abdeslam Ouaddou says Pirates are the favourites to win the Soweto Derby

Both Pirates and Chiefs head into the game with their tails up, following their respective 3-0 victories in the Carling Knockout Cup matches on Tuesday.

However, Bucs coach Abdeslam Ouaddou believes his side enters the game as outright favourites over their rivals.

“I think it’s another game for us, and of course we did not lose last season. The boys and I achieved a lot last season, but it is all in the past, and we must move on because this is a new season with new targets,” Ouaddou said during a press conference in Randburg on Thursday.

“Ahead of this game, we need to have a positive attitude and arrogance and accept the position that we are in as favourites because we are the league champions. So, we must accept it.

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READ: Mfundo Vilakazi emotional to be a part of the Soweto Derby with Chiefs

“But being favourites does not always mean that you are going to win. There is a new coach and technical team that is doing a good job at Kaizer Chiefs, and we see the renewed energy, so it’s up to us to come a lot with a lot of energy as well and to try to display good football for South Africa,” Ouaddou added.

Da Cruz, on the other hand, will be hoping his side builds on the momentum from their impressive win over TS Galaxy and wins his maiden Soweto Derby.

“The Soweto Derby is the most important game in South Africa that divides the country and one of the best in Africa. But ahead of this game, the team prepared well, and we are confident. We know it will be a difficult game against a big team, but we are ready,” Da Cruz said.