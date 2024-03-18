Fifa Series games a good test for young players – Broos

Following their heroics at the Africa Cup of Nations (Afcon) in Ivory Coast, Bafana Bafana will be embarking on a north African safari to Algeria.

The South Africans will play in the new Fifa Series and will kick off the campaign when they entertain European side Andorra at the 19 May 1956 Stadium in Annaba at 11pm on Thursday.

Hugo Broos announced his final 23-man squad last Monday, which had 10 changes from the team that made history and clinched a bronze medal at the Afcon.

There are some interesting new faces that will travel with Broos to Algeria, with the likes of Kaizer Chiefs goalkeeper Bruce Bvuma, Orlando Pirates skilful midfielder Patrick Maswanganyi, Siyabonga Ngezana of Romanian giants FCSB, and AmaZulu’s Mlondi Mbanjwa, and the return of Chippa United star midfielder Goodman Mosele.

The likes of Siyanda Xulu, Thabang Monare, Veli Mothwa and Percy Tau, among others, were all dropped by Broos in order to, in his words, “give new and younger players a chance to prove themselves at the national team level”.

Broos said about the Fifa Series fixtures: “On one side you have Andorra, and you can compare them to Namibia.

“So, a tough team, a team who will wait and try to be dangerous in transition,” said Broos this week.

“On the other side, you have Algeria, ranked fifth in the Caf rankings. So, that means you have two different styles, and it is good for our team to play against Andorra, but certainly to play against such a good team like Algeria. They have a new coach, they will have new players also in their selection.

“So, it will be a good test for those new players who are with us to prove themselves.

“Therefore, those friendly games are important, and you have to get the results if you want to keep your 10th place or maybe progress even further in the Caf rankings,” he said.

Bafana will close off their tour against series hosts Algeria when they meet at a stadium named after South African icon Nelson Mandela next Tuesday.

Visit SW YouTube Channel for our video content