Fill up stadium all the time to push us to title — Downs coach

Mamelodi Sundowns coach Miguel Cardoso has a strong message for club supporters.

He wants the Yellow Nations to pack the stands for all games to push the team to another title.

Cardoso was speaking ahead of Sundowns’ blockbuster Betway Premiership game against Kaizer Chiefs on Saturday.

Sundowns will host Amakhosi at the Lucas Moripe Stadium in Atteridgeville, Pretoria. This will be another crucial match for the defending champions in their title race against Orlando Pirates.

The Brazilians are on track to defend their crown

The Brazilians are pretty much on the right track in their quest to defend their title for a record eighth time on a trot. They are 15 points ahead of chasers Pirates though the latter have a staggering four games in hand.

Despite their match against Chiefs being already sold out, Cardoso is still pleading for a better supporter turnout at home, “even against the so-called smaller teams”.

The Portuguese tactician will play in front of a sold-out stadium for the second time in a space of two weeks. Then a packed Loftus Versfeld Stadium witnessed his team beat Pirates 4-1.

Coach implores fans to fill the stadium

“My word and plea to our fans is that could they please fill our stadiums every match. If they want us to win, they must fill up our stadium every match because we need them,” Cardoso said.

“We need our stadium full all the time. So far, the fans that are always present at our games have been fantastic. But we need more of them, especially during our home games.”

Sundowns are currently enjoying a four-match winning run in all competitions. Cardoso believes that more bums on seats will be the motivator to keep winning.

“So, a word to our fans is to please come to the matches. Make our stadium full, bring the joy… bring the energy and help us to be stronger because that’s how we are going to win the next match and the next one, and the next one,” he added.

Masandawana are still involved in two big cup competitions – the Nedbank Cup and the CAF Champions League.

