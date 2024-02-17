Fireworks expected when Sundowns take on Buccaneers  

The much-awaited PSL return will see defending champions Mamelodi Sundowns host Orlando Pirates in what is expected to be a thriller of a match on Saturday night.

Kick-off at Loftus Versfeld is at 8pm.

Returning stars

Sundowns will be buoyed by the return of their stars, who represented Bafana Bafana with flying colours at the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations. The recently concluded tournament took place in Ivory Coast.

Adding spice to the encounter is the fact that Sundowns have acquired the services of former Pirates winger Thembinkosi Lorch. He is expected to make his debut for the log leaders.

Masandawana ended the year 2023 with a draw against Polokwane City at home and remain unbeaten in the DStv Premiership campaign.

No easy encounter

Sundowns, who are two games behind, will be looking to start the new year on a high note. This comes after the work they have done at their recent camp. Coach Rulani Mokwena stated that his side anticipates a difficult encounter against the Soweto-based side.

“The break was good for us. The mini mid-season camp was very good. We worked on a couple of things we want to improve in the second half of the season. We know how difficult the game is going to be. It’s always difficult after such a long period of rest.

New signings

“The new signings are settling in well. Tashreeq Matthews came in with some concerns. But he is training well and is now getting better and stronger.

“Matías Esquivel’s adaptation is a little bit difficult for him because of the language barrier. He has a completely different way of playing, and you can expect very good things from him once he’s settled.

“Zuko Mdunyelwa is very good. I have been surprised by him, especially from a physical perspective. He is a good footballer too, and learns very quickly. You’ll see some of the new players gaining some game time in the upcoming matches,” Mokwena added.

Debut appearances for Bucs

For Pirates, Thabiso Lebitso and Thalente Mbatha will both be eyeing debut appearances. Striker Tshegofatso Mabasa has a chance to feature once again for the club after his return from loan with Moroka Swallows.

Also nearing his first team debut for the Buccaneers is attacking midfielder Azola Matrose. He is fully fit after a spell on the sidelines. Goalkeeper Sipho Chaine is also among those back in full training, following a long injury layoff.

Leading creative player

Patrick Maswanganyi will be keen to pick up where he left off in the opening half of the season. He emerged as one of the leading creative players in the league.

The 25-year-old possesses boundless energy and an uncanny ability to spot an opportunity. He provided seven assists in all competitions while popping up on the scoresheet from time to time.

