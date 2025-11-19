Flat-footed Safa gets bollocking from parliament’s portfolio committee

The embattled South African Football Association (Safa) did not cover themselves in glory after they faced heavy criticism during their appearance before parliament’s portfolio committee on sport, arts and culture on Tuesday.

ANC MP Gaolatlhe Kgabo, among other parliamentarians, recommended the initiation of an inquiry into Safa affairs.

Vice-president Linda Zwane and its CEO, Lydia Monyepao, were leading Safa. There was drama when the committee demanded that all Safa national executive committee (NEC) members be part of the meeting as per the invitation.

Only a few Safa NEC members had been invited, but the MPs and the chairperson, the DA’s Joseph McGluwa, insisted that all NEC members be present.

As a result, the uninvited and dissident NEC members Gladwyn White, Monde Montshiwa, Mosimanegape Mathe, and Bhudda Mathathe were permitted to participate and present their version.

Monyepao’s poor connection and inability to arrange an alternative plan worsened the situation.

She was in and out of the meeting, so she couldn’t address some issues, upsetting the chair and MPs.

VAR technology and implementation

The point of contention was the allocation of R20-million by Minister of Sport, Arts and Culture Gayton McKenzie for the technology and implementation of the video assistant referee (VAR).

This is after the National Treasury approved the budget for the VAR rollout in the new season.

The Premier Soccer League (PSL), led by chairman Irvin Khoza, requested to be excused from the virtual meeting, stating that it would be difficult for them to contribute meaningfully because he did not want to risk answering questions about the VAR matter without having clarity.

MPs sharply criticised Safa, arguing that implementing VAR without consulting the PSL, who will ultimately use the final product, was premature.

Other matters included Bafana Bafana star player Teboho Mokoena, who received two yellow cards and was fielded against Lesotho despite being suspended.

This led to the national men’s football team losing three points and nearly missing out on qualifying for the 2026 World Cup.

Additionally, the MPs sought explanations for how the CEO appointed or contracted with team manager Vincent Tseka after he had reached the retirement age (60 years).

This occurred following strong recommendations and a motion to not appoint Tseka, the NEC members said.

Zwane stated that the NEC will need to investigate Tseka’s appointment in the future.

Coaches’ salary disparities

The financial and salary disparities between the Bafana coach Hugo Broos and his Banyana Banyana counterpart Desiree Ellis also sparked emotions.

Things got heated when Monyepao was cornered into divulging the salary of Broos in comparison to that of Ellis.

The CEO cited the Protection of Personal Information Act as her defence, something that was not well-received by the panel.

The fact that the minister gave Safa R5-million for December salaries and Bafana match bonuses was high on the agenda.

The MPs asserted their right to question and demand answers, given that the association was receiving taxpayers’ money.

