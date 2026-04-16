Flavio da Silva is a smart and intelligent striker, says Chiefs co-coach

Kaizer Chiefs striker Flavio da Silva has been showered with praise by co-coach Khalil Ben Youssef following his recent performances, describing him as a ‘smart and intelligent’ striker.

Da Silva opened the scoring for Amakhosi when they produced a convincing 4-1 win over relegation-threatened Magesi FC in their Betway Premiership clash at the New Peter Mokaba Stadium on Wednesday.

Eight goals in all competitions

The 30-year-old striker has now scored in back-to-back matches in Amakhosi’s five consecutive wins in a row, taking his tally to eight goals in all competitions, along with one assist.

“I think Silva … it’s not for me to discuss Silva. He showed from the start of the season that he’s the kind of striker that in any situation in the box he can score,” said Ben Youssef after the game.

“He is so smart, he’s so intelligent in the box, and he’s helping the team. Now he’s at seven goals, and you see even today the goal, which is a technical individual [goal] that he scored.

“So, he helped us because we didn’t start the game very well. So, he [Silva] helped us, and he made it easier for us in the game.”

Mayo also on scoresheet

Meanwhile, the Amakhosi co-coach could not help but also applaud Khanyiso Mayo, who was also on the scoresheet alongside Mduduzi Shabalala and Wandile Duba.

Mayo struggled to settle at his childhood club since joining them on a one-year loan deal in September last year from Algerian club CR Belouizdad. A huge part of his struggles has been a lack of goals and injuries.

“Mayo has been working hard a lot; he’s been unlucky with one or two injuries, then he’s back, he’s been performing very well in the training sessions, he’s been fighting.”

“He’s been a little bit unlucky in the last few games that he didn’t score – but I think today is his second goal and he will help the team a lot,” Ben Youssef added.

The Glamour Boys will want to keep the momentum when they visit Polokwane City on Saturday, before the big one next Sunday against fierce rivals Orlando Pirates in the much-anticipated Soweto Derby.