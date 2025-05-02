FNB stadium team working tirelessly to get pitch lush for big derby

The FNB Stadium management team has been working around the clock to get the pitch in top condition for Saturday’s much-anticipated Soweto derby between Kaizer Chiefs and Orlando Pirates.

The country’s biggest sporting event was sold out within hours after ticket sales were opened. And this means that the condition of the pitch will play a vital role in the match.

Pitch deteriorating

The pitch has been deteriorating, which has been a cause for concern for coaches, players and supporters. However, Stadium Management SA (SMSA) has been proactive to revive the condition of the once lush pitch. They will briefly close the stadium at the end of the current Betway Premiership season to restore the playing surface.

“Our pitch maintenance team will continue to make every possible effort to ensure a playable surface for the remaining fixtures, including the highly anticipated Soweto derby,” said SMSA CEO Bertie Grobbelaar.

“SMSA confirms that the City of Johannesburg has approved the full turf replacement to commence in May. Immediately after the conclusion of the current PSL season. This is due to the intensity of the football calendar and the operational constraints of an in-season rebuild.

“Nonetheless, we wish to manage expectations. And we need to advise all stakeholders that the pitch may not reflect the usual visual or performance excellence associated with FNB Stadium during this transitional period. SMSA remains fully committed to preserving the reputation of FNB Stadium as a world-class venue,” he added.

Technical assessment

Grobbelaar said in January, a technical assessment was undertaken by their appointed pitch maintenance service provider. Despite their efforts, the surface could not be rehabilitated to meet the required performance criteria. This prompted immediate further investigation.

SMSA and the City of Johannesburg commissioned an independent expert study to determine the root cause. This was in an effort to ensure accuracy and objectivity. The findings confirmed that the stadium’s hybrid pitch system has reached the end of its operational lifespan. The system was installed over 12 years ago.

Once these fibres break down, exacerbated by high match-day usage and natural wear, the surface becomes unstable. This results in turf displacement, drainage inefficiencies, and uneven playing conditions, as currently observed.

Visit SW YouTube Channel for our video content