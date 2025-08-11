Football feels heavier and colder, says Sundowns player Thapelo Maseko

Thapelo Maseko, a winger for Mamelodi Sundowns, has voiced his dissatisfaction with his current position within the team and his football career.

Maseko revealed on his Instagram stories over the weekend that he has been feeling as though the fire within him is dwindling lately.

“I still train like my life depends on it, still push through every tired muscle. Every mental battle but inside, it feels empty. The game that once lit up my soul now feels different, heavier, and colder,” wrote Maseko.

The youngster added that his previous enthusiasm and hunger for the game have been progressively ebbing away.

“Now hope feels like something far off in the distance, and I’m left wondering if I’ll ever get back to that place again.”

The coach of Mamelodi Sundowns, Miguel Cardoso, gave an explanation in April as to why Maseko was granted a unique opportunity to play against Esperance de Tunis.

This was after the football player had not played for the team since February.

Important member of the team

Cardoso had told reporters at the time that he had to include Maseko in the match because he needed to take advantage of some of his strengths. He said the speedy winger was still an important member of the team, even though he does not receive enough game time. “Maseko has been training very well. He has not been playing regularly, it’s true, but he has been in the group,” said Cardoso. “And when a player is regularly in the group, it means that we trust him, and he has specific characteristics that we need. “We thought that we could profit from the characteristics that he had; he is a very quick player. He understands the spaces at the back of the defence.”

