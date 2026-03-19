Football trophies are won on the pitch, not in swanky boardrooms

The African continent woke up to some of the most shocking news when the CAF announced its decision to strip 2025 Africa Cup of Nations (Afcon) winners Senegal of its title and handed the championship to runners-up Morocco.

The timing of the CAF statement was somehow a stark reminder of the days when former SA president Jacob Zuma reshuffled his cabinet, during a time when stray cats and dogs owned the streets, and when former minister Des van Rooyen was always the ping-pong ball.

Or maybe the CAF head honchos were overcome and serenaded by Frank Sinatra’s ballad, In The Still Of The Night, when they decided to drop the stinker on the stroke of midnight.

Outcry across the world

The ruling by the CAF Appeal Board declares that the Lions of Teranga “forfeited the match” after walking off the pitch for too long.

The decision has sparked a huge outcry and objection across the world.

Let us rewind to the final on January 18 in Rabat … Senegal won the heated final 1-0 after extra time amid ugly scenes and drama.

Morocco, playing in front of thousands of their supporters, were given a contentious penalty by the referee on the stroke of full-time. The Senegalese did not accept the decision and opted for a brief walkout.

After some convincing, Senegal skipper Sadio Mané led the team back onto the field, and their goalkeeper saved the spot kick from Brahim Diaz.

They went on to win the match after extra time, but Morocco filed a protest, and the decision was made on Tuesday to hand over the championship to the host nation.

Senegal forfeited the match

Reads a statement from CAF: “The CAF Appeal Board decided that in application of article 84 of the Regulations of the CAF Africa Cup of Nations, the Senegal national team is declared to have forfeited the final match of the 2025 Afcon, with the result of the match being recorded as 3–0 in favour of Morocco and its football federation, the Royal Moroccan Football Federation.”

We say football matches are won on the pitch, not in the boardrooms where only the executives in shiny suits can make dodgy decisions unchallenged, as is the case right now.

On the pitch, billions of followers can observe everything, follow the proceedings, and draw conclusions—it’s not about opinions, but about what the world can actually see with their eyes.

Senegal was called back by the referee after a walkout, and they won dramatically at the final whistle.

If they were off the pitch for too long, as CAF declares, the referee should have blown his whistle and ended the match.

Morocco would have won controversially, but we would have understood and sympathised with Senegal at that time. But they chose to soldier on, and the victory was just too sweet and inspirational.

One decision of madness

As one ardent diski supporter mentioned: “January 18, 2026, will never come again, and no one will ever take away the feeling the Senegalese fans experienced on that day.

“Morocco can keep the trophy, but they will never experience the moment of lifting it. To bonafide football followers, that’s what matters most in sports—the moment. No one will ever take away the moment from Senegalese fans.”

If Moroccan players have a certain amount of self-respect and pride, they will not accept those medals.

Their federation will be very pompous for embarrassing CAF, an organisation they see and treat like a poor cousin.

For CAF, they have really humiliated themselves and have become a laughing stock in world football.

CAF president Patrice Motsepe has done a whole lot of good for the continent, but it has been outstripped by one decision of madness—he could have handled his executives sternly and, as president, not accepted the decision of the appeal board.

Right now, the entire world is once again mocking Africa!

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