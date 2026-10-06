Footballer Shaune Mogaila to learn his fate after guilty plea following fatal car crash

Nearly two years after the fatal car crash that claimed the life of a nine-year-old girl, former Sekhukhune United star Shaune Mogaila has pleaded guilty to culpable homicide and is now awaiting his sentencing in November.

The National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) released a statement on Monday, confirming that it has secured a conviction in Mogaila’s case.

“The NPA has secured a conviction in the case of former professional footballer Mokete Sean Mogaila, who pleaded guilty to charges of culpable homicide and failure to render assistance,” said NPA communication officer Magaboke Mohlatlole.

“The NPA confirms the conviction as an important step towards securing justice for the victims. Mogaila’s bail has been extended until his next court appearance on 17 November 2026, when he is expected to be sentenced.”

READ: Family shattered as teen remains in a coma after Mogaila car crash

Fatal crash claimed life of young girl

In the early hours of October 30 2024, on Andrew Mapheto Road in Tembisa, Mogaila’s black BMW veered into oncoming traffic and collided with a car driven by a woman who was transporting two children – one of them being her nine-year-old Gomolemo Mavimbela, who was declared dead on the scene.

The mother and the 13-year-old survived, but they sustained serious injuries and were hospitalised for about two months.

Comparisons drawn with Jub Jub case

With Mogaila set to learn his fate in the coming weeks, his case has drawn comparisons to that of TV personality Molemo “Jub Jub” Maarohanye, who killed four pupils and seriously injured two others along with his co-accused Themba Tshabalala in 2010, when they went drag racing on a public road while under the influence of cdrugs.

READ: Sekhukhune United, Mogaila paid R50 000 towards girl’s funeral costs

It was the same for Mogaila, as it was later discovered that he was under the influence when a bottle of alcohol, marijuana, and other substances were found inside his car after fleeing the scene.

Hours before the fatal car crash, the speedy winger had taken part in their 2-0 win in a league game against Richards Bay at Peter Mokaba Stadium in Polokwane, Limpopo.

Promising football career in tatters

His football career, as it was starting to peak, is now likely over, and his future is uncertain.

Mogaila may not be a big or household name in South African football, but he was one of those squad players who were always exciting to watch. His dribbling abilities and not being afraid to take on defenders using his pace always made him stand out and a threat to opposition sides.

The 31-year-old made a name for himself at the now-defunct Highlands Park around 2018, and his qualities saw him attract the attentions of several clubs, which saw him end up in the books of TS Galaxy, Royal AM and Sekhukhune, where it pretty much ended for him.