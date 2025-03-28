Former Bafana captain hails Ngezana for his recent performances

SuperSport United captain Thulani Hlatshwayo has praised FSCB defender Siyabonga Ngezana for his notable contribution to the national team’s recent performance.

Bafana are currently sitting on top of their 2026 Fifa World Cup Qualifier Group C, as they are on a mission to qualify for the showpiece in 23 years.

The World Cup will be staged in three countries: the US, Canada, and Mexico, next year.

Ngezana, 27, has added more depth to coach Hugo Broos’ defence that clinched a bronze medal at the previous Africa Cup of Nations (Afcon).

Stepped into the heart of Bafana’s defence

With the injury of Mamelodi Sundowns defender Mothobi Mvala, the Kaizer Chiefs youth product has since stepped into the heart of Bafana’s defence and never looked back.

Ngezana helped Bafana keep back-to-back clean sheets in their recent World Cup qualifier matches against Lesotho and Benin, where they won both matches 2-0, respectively.

Speaking to the media during the Honour Bafana Bafana Watch Party on Tuesday, Hlatshwayo, who once captained Bafana, said he is happy with the depth found in the defence of the national team.

“I think we have a lot of depth now in that centre-back position. Also, the youngsters … seeing Siya Ngezana doing well for himself and representing the country, playing in the biggest leagues in the world,” Hlatshwayo said.

“And then you look at the recent partnership that we’ve had of Grant Kekana and Mothobi Mvala. The teams and the defenders that we’ve had during the Afcon.

“Seeing Mvala doing so well physically and everything. And now, having Siya filling in well for him since he is injured, shows the amount of depth that we have in that centre-back position.”

Featured in the UEFA Europa League

Ngezana, who plies his trade in the Romanian Superliga, recently featured in the UEFA Europa League. He played against the likes of Manchester United and French giants Lyon.

FCSB got eliminated in the round of 16 of the competition and are now targeting another league title.

