Former Bafana captain in the US for the 2026 FIFA World Cup draw

Former Bafana Bafana captain Aaron ‘Mbazo’ Mokoena is currently in the US, courtesy of FIFA, to represent South Africa for the upcoming 2026 World Cup draw next Friday.

“I’m very humbled. It’s really special to receive an invite and a call from FIFA to partake in this World Cup draw,” Mokoena told Sunday World on the sidelines during the launch of the Clinix Walter Sisulu Soccer Challenge at Maponya Mall in Soweto on Wednesday.

“Of course, I grew up being in the field on play, but now being outside as a coach and getting such invites, it means a lot. I still say I’m the product and ambassador of South African football, so this invitation absolutely means a lot.

“It also means that FIFA is not overlooking African players. So, being there, I am paving a way for other players to see that if you don’t cut corners during your playing days, you will be recognised after.”

SA’s World Cup skipper

Mokoena was the captain of Bafana during the 2010 World Cup, which was hosted in South Africa – the first FIFA World Cup tournament to be staged on African soil.

On what he expects the outcome of the draw to be, the 45-year-old former defender said it does not matter which teams Bafana will be pitted against, but hopes that they start the tournament well.

“The World Cup is the highest standard of football, so you can’t say there is a weak or the least strong group.

“The fact that all the teams that are there managed to qualify for the World Cup shows that there’s no easy team to play or easy group to be in.

“But for me, I just hope that South Africa will start well at the World Cup and come back with that much-needed prestige.”

Meanwhile, the Clinix Walter Sisulu Soccer Challenge is scheduled to kick off on 1 December at the Nike Shapa Soweto in Klipspruit.

Visit SW YouTube Channel for our video content