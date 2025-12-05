Former Bafana star endorses Mbekezeli Mbokazi’s move to the US

Former Bafana Bafana captain Aaron Mokoena has approved of Mbekezeli Mbokazi’s unprecedented move to the USA from Orlando Pirates this week.

Mbokazi made a surprise big-money switch to Major League Soccer [MLS] side Chicago Fire FC—a move that has received mixed reactions from South African football fans.

Many congratulated the tenacious 20-year-old defender, while some are still of the view that the outgoing Pirates vice-captain should have waited for a bigger and better move to Europe.

Apart from that, Mokoena, who spent most of his decorated football career in Europe, said Mbokazi is a generational talent, and his move to the MLS will be a stepping stone for him to greater heights abroad.

“Mbokazi is a talent!” Mokoena declared with a smile on his face during an exclusive interview with Sunday World.

“A lot of people don’t know, but I have coached the boy. I coached him in the U20s, so I’m not surprised that he’s where he is. For me, I always say we need to send our boys, our players abroad.

“I am not writing off our league in South Africa nor our [CAF] Champions League because they are amazing, but once you play abroad and you come back home, you feel that you have grown.

“You can be able to intimidate as well because players watch each other, and when you come back to the national team, they will know who you are and what you are all about.

“Obviously, his departure will leave a hole at Pirates, but there are players who are more than capable of filling in his void, and I am just glad that he will have a taste of playing abroad.”

Mokoena is currently in the US, where Mbokazi will be plying his trade next year, for the 2026 FIFA World Cup draw, which will take place at the Kennedy Centre, Washington D.C, on Friday at 6pm (SA Time).

So far, 42 teams have already qualified for the tournament, and six remaining spots will be determined in March after the World Cup playoffs.

The tournament will be held in the US, Canada, and Mexico and will, for the first time, have 48 teams battling it out for the prestigious World Cup trophy, as opposed to the usual 32.

