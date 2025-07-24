Former Stellenbosch FC defender Tylon Smith happy to join EFL side QPR

SA U20 international defender Tylon Smith has reacted to his switch from Stellenbosch FC to EFL Championship side Queens Park Rangers (QPR) in England.

Smith was unveiled as the latest signing by QPR, with the club stating that it had to beat significant competition to land the services of the 20-year-old towering defender.

“We are happy to beat significant competition to land the services of Tylon today [Wednesday], said QPR CEO Christian Nourry.

“His raw attributes give him every opportunity to become a successful central defender, and we are excited that the player feels, as we do, that we are best placed to develop and extract that potential from him. We will take it step by step.”

Grateful for the opportunity

Smith has since expressed his excitement at joining QPR on a four-year deal, saying that he is grateful for the opportunity.

“I’m thrilled to be here,” Smith said. “I am really proud and grateful for the opportunity QPR have given me to showcase my talent.

“QPR is well-known for developing young players. The style of play here is similar to how we play in South Africa, and it’s one that I really like.

“My main focus now is QPR. I’m going to give my best for this club, and hopefully, together we can be successful.”

Describing himself as a player, Smith added: “I would say I’m like a modern defender; composed, good on the ball, but I also enjoy defending.”

Player of the Tournament

The Stellies development product caught the attention of the world after his impressive campaign with Amajita at the U20 Africa Cup of Nations (Afcon) in Egypt over a week ago, where he guided the team to a historic win in the final against Morocco.

Smith was also voted the Player of the Tournament.

“It was incredible [winning the U20 Afcon]. Scoring the winning goal in the semifinal against Nigeria was amazing, and we made history by winning the final.

“It was very special to win the Player of the Tournament award — it’s very rare for it to go to a defender; it usually goes to an attacking player, so that was amazing for me.”

Smith is expected to join the development squad and work his way up to the championship first team.

Visit SW YouTube Channel for our video content