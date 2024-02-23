Galaxy coach Ramovic makes bold claim about Khuliso Mudau

In a bold assertion regarding Mamelodi Sundowns defender Khuliso Mudau, TS Galaxy coach Sead Ramovic has claimed that the Bafana Bafana international asked when he would sign him.

This comes after the vocal Bosnian tactician took a vile swipe at Sundowns coach Rulani Mokwena on Thursday during the Nedbank Cup press conference held at the Premier Soccer League headquarters in Parktown, Johannesburg.

In their round-of-32 match on Friday night, Galaxy and Golden Arrows will square off at the Mpumalanga Stadium in Hammarsdale, KwaZulu-Natal. The match kicks off at 7pm.

Tense phone conversation

Ramovic claimed that Mokwena yelled at him and used the infamous F-word against him during a protracted and tense phone conversation.

“I got a call from him. He started to yell and scream, and he spoke for about 10 minutes,” Ramovic said.

“He yelled at me and said: ‘Who the f!#k are you to come to my f!#%ng country and talk to me like this? Do you know who my parents are? Be careful how you talk to me because you are in my country’.

It did not end there, Ramovic continued with a daring allegation that Mudau, the star defender for Mokwena and bronze medalist in the Africa Cup of Nations, had asked him when he would rope him in at Galaxy.

“Rulani did not call me immediately after this incident happened [on November 30], when I raised my voice that he disrespected me, my players and the club,” Ramovic said.

“I didn’t attack him; I just protected my players, and I will not allow anyone to disrespect them.”

No one will disrespect my players

Ramovic continued: “After a month, on the 29th of December, we were in a bus driving to Mbombela. A day before that, Mudau came to me when he saw me at the mall and asked me: ‘Coach, when do you want to buy me’? with a smile on his face.

“I told him: ‘I can’t buy you because you are too expensive’. He then asked: ‘Why are you fighting with my coach’? I told him that I don’t fight, and it’s not my goal to fight with anyone.

“I explained the very same thing to him, that I will not allow anyone to disrespect my players.

“I also told him [Mudua] to tell his coach to stop undermining his colleagues and their work, and to stop undermining my players.”

