Gallants escape with R100 000 fine and no points to be deducted

Marumo Gallants escaped with a R200 000 fine and avoided having points docked off after they were found guilty of fielding an ineligible player Monde Mphambaniso in the 2024/25 PSL season.

Half of the amount (R100 000) is immediately payable, and the other half is suspended for 24 months on condition that during the period of suspension, they are not found guilty of the same offence again.

The ruling, which was announced by the PSL prosecutor Zola Majavu on Thursday night, means that Gallants will remain in the Betway Premiership in the coming season. Gallants had pleaded guilty to the charge.

The relegated Cape Town City had lodged a complaint regarding the improper registration of Mphambaniso with the PSL disciplinary committee (DC) and the matter ended up at Safa arbitration. The arbitration ruled in favour of City and threw the matter back on the desk of the PSL DC which made its final ruling on Thursday night.

“I can confirm that the PSL DC just finalised a disciplinary matter in which I had preferred charges of misconduct against Marumo Gallants Football Club as well as its player, Monde Mphambaniso. This case stemmed from the registration of Mr Mphambaniso, which was procured by Marumo Gallants without the required clearance certificate in accordance with the rules of the league,” said Majavu.

“Mindful of the circumstances, the context and the background against which this player was registered, Marumo Gallants pleaded guilty, and in the result, were subsequently convicted as such.

“Coming to the issue of sanction, having listened to the evidence in aggravation as well as the evidence in mitigation and the prevailing contextual background pertaining to this matter, which I must hasten to add that was subjected to a variety of disciplinary proceedings, served before various appeal tribunals, including a recent arbitration which resulted in a directive by the arbitrator that they be charged.”

Majavu continued: “Marumo Gallants are fined an amount of R200 000. Half of the amount is immediately payable, and the other half is suspended for 24 months on condition that during the period of suspension, they are not found guilty of the same offence again. If they reoffend, the suspended portion will be triggered immediately, resulting in further sanctions for the subsequent misdemeanour. They were also instructed to bear the costs of the DC hearing,” he added.

“With regard to the player. The player was found not guilty, and in the result, no sanction was meted out to him. This is the end of this matter for now, unless a party that is aggrieved by this outcome exercises its right to appeal, in which case we will deal with that matter when it arises,” concluded Majavu.

