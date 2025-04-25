Gallants game will be momentum builder for Nedbank Cup final – Dillan Solomons

Kaizer Chiefs defender Dillan Solomons says they will use their upcoming league match against Marumo Gallants as a momentum builder for the Nedbank Cup final against Orlando Pirates.

Amakhosi will square off with the Buccaneers in a mouthwatering Soweto derby back-to-back – in the Betway Premiership and Nedbank Cup final at the Moses Mabhida Stadium.

But first, Chiefs will focus their attention on Gallants, whom they will face in a crucial Betway Premiership encounter at the FNB Stadium on Saturday afternoon.

The Glamour Boys are in pursuit of ending their season inside the top eight. Amakhosi are winless in the last five league games and will be desperate to register their first win since March.

Upcoming games will be difficult

“The way I see it, we can use those games [against Gallants and Pirates in the league] as a momentum builder going into the final,” Solomons said on Thursday.

“They’re not easy games, obviously; Marumo are not an easy team [to play against]. People always think they’re an easy team, but they are not.

“The league derby [against Pirates] comes before the Nedbank Cup, which is a crucial match that we must win with confidence.

“It is challenging to give the league games your full attention prior to the Nedbank final because you are inherently preoccupied with it.

“That moment would excite any human being, but it is just how you mentally prepare for every game.”

Players must take the blame

Amakhosi have been blowing hot and cold this season — winning eight, drawing six, and losing 10 out of 24 matches.

“People were expecting us to improve on last season, but we did not meet their expectations. As players, we have to accept accountability and admit that we are to blame for inconsistencies. We cannot place the blame elsewhere.

“We need to demonstrate our abilities in these final games … let people know what we are all about,” Solomons continued.

Gallants will be without their captain, Edgar Manaka, due to suspension, while Amakhosi will also be without their key players Pule Mmodi and Gaston Sirino.

