Gallants owner confirms making continuous payments to Moroka Swallows

Marumo Gallants president Abram Sello says that he has been making ongoing payments to Moroka Swallows and that he will continue to do so until he settles the bill after he purchased the status of the Dube Birds in May 2024.

Swallows and Gallants have been locked in an ongoing legal dispute over an alleged unpaid balance of R13-million from a R40-million top-flight status sale agreement. This is after Gallants, who had been relegated to the Motsepe Foundation Championship, bought the status of the then PSL outfit Swallows.

‘Debt settlements are actively ongoing as agreed’

While Swallows moved to cancel the deal and sought a High Court order to reclaim their Premiership status, Sello maintains that debt settlements are actively ongoing as agreed. But still, the legal dispute between Gallants and Swallows over the sale remains before the Johannesburg High Court, with Sello expressing confidence that the matter is being “sorted out very well” through the clubs’ legal teams and the existing PSL framework.

“We are where we were exactly from the beginning when we made the arrangement of the sale agreement. There is nothing strange or difficult, and nothing to say the team will be reversed and all those things,” Sello told the media when the club unveiled 12 new players and the new head coach, Phuthi Mohafe in Sandton on Tuesday.

Efforts to resolve the matter

Sello explained further that they have met with Swallows bosses and that their lawyers were called in to assist in resolving the matter.

“Eight weeks ago, we sat with Swallows’ management and their legal team, and it was sorted out very well. There is nothing strange like the way people say things through the media. We sat around the table to sort out the differences that we thought were there but still stuck to the contract. There is nothing more I can say now, and we put it in the hands of the legal division.

“It was a continuous payment. Swallows had some judgments and settlements that they had to pay. By the time they sold the team, those were not done; then we had to do them on their behalf. And you know it is a buying concern through PSL. There is no way that you can run away from your debts. You have to continue paying them. It is an ongoing payment until we finish. I’ve got no complaints. Everything is addressed.”

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