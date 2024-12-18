Gallants put Malesela on the back burner as new coach takes over

Marumo Gallants have placed their head coach Dan “Dance” Malesela on special leave because of poor results. The Sunday World has been reliably informed of the latest news from the “Bahlabane ba Ntwa” camp by a well-placed insider at the club.

On Wednesday morning, the club that is now based in Bloemfontein, made an announcement that well-travelled Malesela was attending to urgent family matters, but however, it has emerged that the former Chippa United and TS Galaxy coach was put on the back burner after the club was defeated 1-0 by Polokwane City in Polokwane on Sunday.

Gallants have been blowing hot and cold in the Betway Premiership. They are languishing on number 12 on the log table with 10 points after nine rounds of matches. They have amassed three wins, one draw and five losses.

According to our informer, Sundra Govender, who was revealed as the club additional assistant coach, is tipped to take over the coaching reins. Govender is already in Bloemfontein where he will work closely with current assistant coach Duncan Lechesa.

Said the club in a statement released on Wednesday: “Marumo Gallants Football Club is pleased to announce the appointment of Sundra Govender as the club’s additional Assistant Coach. This appointment is part of the club’s strategic plan to strengthen the technical department.”

“Govender comes with a wealth of experience in the soccer industry, including his last position as head coach of the Motsepe Foundation Championship side, Casric Stars. Govender has already arrived in Bloemfontein to immediately start his job.

“He will work closely with Duncan Lechesa in the absence of Dan Malesela, who is currently on special leave attending to urgent family matters. Gallants will face Orlando Pirates on December 24 at Orlando Stadium and Sekhukhune United on December 28 at the Peter Mokaba Stadium in Polokwane,” added the statement.

Visit SW YouTube Channel for our video content