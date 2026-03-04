Gayton McKenzie confirms VAR is on track

Minister of Sports, Arts and Culture Gayton McKenzie has revealed that the first payment for implementation of the Video Assistant Referee (VAR) has been made to the SA Football Association (SAFA).

“We have sent the first transaction of R20-million to SAFA,” McKenzie told the media at Freedom Park in Pretoria on Wednesday.

His deputy, Peace Mabe was at his side.

VAR to cost R40-million

“And I must also say that PSL has been paying referees out of their own pockets. So we will also be sending money for referees, because VAR comes with a lot of referees, so we will be bringing the whole spectrum.

“The second transaction will also be R20-million in the next financial year because this VAR will cost us R40-million, including salaries for referees and operators of VAR.

“We have already sent them (SAFA) what is needed to buy equipment, which is R20-million. There is nothing more we can do now, except press the next button in the next financial year,” he explained.

Growing calls for VAR

McKenzie has been leading growing calls for the introduction of VAR in the Premier Soccer League.

Costly match officiating errors have regularly plagued the league.

“I can’t enjoy football anymore. I’m a super fan of football, but I can’t enjoy it because whenever a referee makes a mistake, people look at me and ask where VAR is. We made a promise to move forward with the implementation of VAR,” he said.

VAR planned for next season

“When this discussion took place, we were told to implement VAR in South Africa, which could cost us as much as R80-million. Instead of rushing into the process, we met with SAFA and assembled the best referees as a technical team to evaluate all the options.

“That team was led by Daniel Bennet, working alongside Victor Gomes, Jerome Damon, and Abdul Ibrahim, SAFA’s head of referees, the right people to do this. They assessed all the serious technology providers that work with FIFA and international football associations to ensure South Africa aligns with global standards.

“We’re ready, and we’ve kept our promise of VAR! In my hand here, I have the proof of payment that the treasury has given us permission, we’ve given the money for VAR to SAFA, and they must just pay,” McKenzie added.

The flamboyant and outspoken politician also confirmed that VAR will officially be introduced in the Betway Premiership at the start of next season.

