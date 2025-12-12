Gayton McKenzie demands explanation on Hugo Broos’ race comment

Minister of Sports, Arts and Culture Gayton McKenzie has demanded an explanation from Bafana Bafana head coach Hugo Broos and from the SA Football Association (Safa) with regards to unsavoury comments made by Broos.

Broos has been making headlines after he addressed Mbekezeli Mbokazi’s late arrival in the Bafana camp in a rather harsh and heavy-handed manner. The 20-year-old Orlando Pirates defender, who is headed to the US to join Major League Soccer (MLS) club Chicago Fire, had been given a couple of days to rest. But he still arrived late in camp after he missed his flight from Durban. This infuriated Broos, who used a strict tone and strong language when he addressed the media on Wednesday.

McKenzie tweeted: “I’m awaiting the response from Safa and coach Hugo Broos before I comment. The comment made by the coach requires clarification, as it is open to any interpretation currently.”

UDM complains to HSRC

The United Democratic Movement (UDM) has also accused controversial Bafana coach Hugo Broos of racism and sexism. The party has since lodged a formal complaint at the SA Human Rights Commission (SAHRC).

Broos is accused on two fronts. For his statement that Mbokazi will enter his meeting black and come out white. “I can assure you: he (Mbokazi) is a black guy, but he will get out of my room as a white guy,” said Broos.

Broos also took a pot shot at Mbokazi’s agent Bascia Michaels, making comments that appear to be misogynistic.

“I know what happened, a woman who is his agent and thinks she knows football is doing what many agents are doing and thinking about how much they can get. If she is a little bit clever, she knows there is Afcon and next year it’s World Cup. That there will be other teams, better for his career, to go to and not to Chicago”.

Mixed reaction from fraternity

The utterances have resulted in mixed reactions from the diski fraternity. While others are of the opinion that Broos was correct in disciplining Mbokazi, others are livid. And they have interpreted the comments as “racially suggestive and sexist”.

Safa and Broos are now expected to attend to the matter. And to explain the coach’s remarks which seem to have angered the football followers and the SA public in general.

