Gayton McKenzie outlines legends, lucky fans plan to Safa for World Cup

The South African Football Association (Safa) met with sport, arts and culture minister Gayton McKenzie over the weekend to iron out several issues, including taking Bafana Bafana 2010 legends and lucky fans to the Fifa World Cup in June.

The USA, Mexico, and Canada will co-host the World Cup, which will take place from June 11 to July 19.

The minister updated the Safa national executive committee (NEC) about his plans for the Bafana 2010 legends who will face Mexico in an exhibition match that will be played a few days before the World Cup commences.

The match between the two nations comes exactly 16 years after the two teams faced each other in the opening match of the World Cup at the FNB Stadium in Johannesburg in June 2010.

The two teams drew 1-1 in the opening match after Siphiwe Tshabalala scored in the 55th minute for the hosts before Mexico’s Rafael Márquez equalising in the 79th minute.

According to Safa, the players will tour Mexico, attend workshops, and feel welcome in the country before the 2026 global tournament.

“They [players] must also feel that they are part of this country and continue to be respected,” the minister said.

Lucky fans will attend World Cup

And continuing with the plan, the members of the 2010 squad will be in the stadium when Mexico hosts coach Hugo Broos’ Bafana in the opening match of the 2026 Fifa World Cup at the Estadio Azteca in Mexico City.

McKenzie also updated the Safa NEC members on the Mzansi to the World Cup Lucky Fans Competition that was launched a few days ago.

Several lucky fans representing Premier Soccer League clubs will get a chance to go to the 2026 Fifa World Cup.

The fans went through a rigorous process after the entries that they submitted. The minister said an independent adjudication panel reviewed all the entries.

Each winner will receive a fully sponsored experience, flights, accommodation, meals, and a match ticket.

McKenzie also praised the successes of Banyana Banyana and several other South African junior national teams.

Safa backs Infantino for re-election

Meanwhile, the Safa NEC has sent a letter of nomination and support to Fifa for the candidacy of Gianni Infantino for the position of president of the world football governing body.

Infantino, the current Fifa president, confirmed his candidacy for re-election to a fourth term (2027–2031) in April 2026, and after the NEC met in Johannesburg over the past two days, a unanimous decision was taken to support his nomination.

“Furthermore, we would like to clarify that the South African Football Association exclusively supports Gianni Infantino for the position of Fifa president and therefore will not sign any other declaration of support in favour of any other candidate for this position,” Safa said in a letter to Fifa secretary-general Mattias Grafström.

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