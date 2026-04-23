Gayton McKenzie taking 16 PSL clubs’ supporters to World Cup, no special favours for Mama Joy

Minister of Sport, Arts and Culture Gayton McKenzie and his department have secured sponsorships to take 16 supporters of PSL teams to the 2026 Fifa World Cup. They will also take musicians, chefs, artists and podcasters as part of making the tournament accessible and enjoyable across the world of arts and sports.

This is a veiled response to the public outcry about the R700 000 that was spent previously on superfan Mama Joy, one of the country’s most recognisable and popular supporters in previous international sports tournaments. According to the minister, the sponsors will be announced at a launch in the coming weeks.

The supporters’ flights, accommodation, ground transport, and daily allowances will be fully sponsored by two big companies. The department will also assist with visa facilitation and match ticket allocation.

Lucky fans to be picked through competion

“We are taking one lucky fan from every Premier Soccer League team to the Fifa World Cup in Mexico. Their flights, accommodation, ground transport, and daily allowances will be fully sponsored by two big companies.

“The selection will be run by a panel of judges drawn from the best voices in South African sport. Robert Marawa, Andile Ncube and Vino Snap are already confirmed on the panel, and the rest of the judging panel will be confirmed and announced in the days ahead. The entry will be simple: you submit a thirty-second clip explaining why you are the biggest supporter of your club. The rules of the competition will be made public. The judges will decide. I ask the media to help us get this message out, because we want every South African who qualifies to have a fair shot at becoming their club’s Lucky Fan.

No favours for Mama Joy

Said McKenzie with regard to Mama Joy: “I love Mama Joy, she is always sending me messages on social media. I cannot shut the door on Mama Joy. If she qualifies, she must go, but we must stop this habit of doing favours for certain people in this country. Why are certain things only for certain people? Why must other people fill out forms and stand in queues, and others do not go through that?

I have nothing against Mama Joy and I cannot fight such a loveable person. I can take my friends, my son has a club in the PSL but I am the wrong person to select those lucky fans. I am bringing people who are qualified to know and to select those lucky fans. Nobody is against Mama Joy, if she wins, it has nothing to do with me – I am just opening up space so that all the fans have a fair chance to go to the World Cup. There are no VIPs here, and this thing of paying R700 000 is not going to happen – if she goes, we will meet Mama Joy at the World Cup,” added McKenzie.

A cultural moment

About taking artists, chefs and podcasters, McKenzie explained: “A World Cup is not only a football event. It is a cultural moment. And our cultural ambassadors travel with the team.

“We will be supporting South African artists to perform at the Ekhaya Centre and the other activation centres. We will be supporting South African chefs to feed our fans, our guests, and the curious Mexicans who want to know what South African cuisine actually is. We will be supporting South African podcasters and journalists to cover the tournament and to tell our story in our own voices,” he explained further.

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