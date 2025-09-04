Gayton McKenzie’s department finally sets aside R82 million for VAR

The Department of Sport, Arts and Culture confirmed on Thursday that it will allocate R82 million towards implementing the Video Assistant Referee (VAR) system in South African football.

“The Department of Sports, Arts and Culture is pleased to announce significant progress in the procurement and implementation of the Video Assistant Referee (VAR) system for South African football, in close collaboration with the SA Football Association (SAFA) and the Premier Soccer League (PSL),” the statement read.

“The initiative aims to enhance the integrity, fairness, and overall quality of domestic competitions by addressing ongoing concerns over refereeing decisions that have led to fan dissatisfaction and which stand to impact South Africa’s future standing among footballing nations if VAR is not adopted.”

“To support this critical advancement, the department has allocated R82 million from its current budget specifically for the VAR project.

“This funding will enable the swift development of a comprehensive project plan, training programmes for referees and officials, technology selection, stadium assessment, and the establishment of a VAR Training Centre.”

The statement continued: “A portion of the budget will be dedicated to providing reliable connectivity at relevant stadiums, ensuring seamless integration of the VAR system while also enhancing overall stadium safety.”

Minister of Sport Gayton McKenzie said the allocation was intended to ensure the project moves forward within the current financial year.

“We commend Safa’s dedication to this process and their prioritisation of transparency and FIFA compliance. These measures will contribute to the rollout of VAR, enhancing the integrity and quality of domestic competitions,” McKenzie said.

“The nation is eagerly awaiting the delivery of this system, especially as we continue to see questionable decisions by referees during matches. The department remains fully supportive and looks forward to continued collaboration with Safa and the PSL,” he added.

