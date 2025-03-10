Ghetto Hero Tshabalala rides on his success for kasi folks  

There could be no other music lyrics more fitting to the inspiring journey and story of a person than that of the record titled Ghetto Hero by SA hip-hop artist, Emtee, as motorsport rising star Siyabonga Tshabalala is becoming a beacon of hope to the community of Kagiso.

Tshabalala is a rare black motorbike rider and is on a noble mission to change the narrative and the stigma that his chosen sport is for the elite and is meant for a certain class and not for township kids as well.

Currently on top of the Unlimited Super Bikes leaderboard after taking his first win at the South African Endurance Series in Zwartkops Raceway in Centurion two weeks ago, Tshabalala told Sunday World that he was still on cloud nine about the win. He dedicated the victory to his community.

“I’m still over the moon because it was my first win since I started racing professionally [in 2017]. This victory is for everyone in Kagiso and my support structure,” Tshabalala said during a telephonic interview.

“I want to be an inspiration to others – that anything is possible and that is why the first thing I did after winning was to go for a short trophy parade around my township to celebrate our victory.

“The reason I got into bikes was to escape from the streets and to get myself busy because Kagiso is one of the many black communities that have a problem of substance abuse and drugs.”

The fact that motorsport is one of the elite sports, the Kagi-so-born trailblazer believes that was reason enough for him to work harder in breaking all the barriers and bridging the much-needed gap for other ambitious black children.

Tshabalala recently registered with the racing academy, where he aims to recruit more young boys and girls from the townships into sport.

He also thanked all his sponsors for supporting him throughout his journey.

The 24-year-old will be back on track on April 5 at the Aldo Scribante racetrack in Gqeberha, where he will look to maintain his position at the top of the Ultimate Super Bikes leaderboard.

