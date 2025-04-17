Given Msimango on a mission to solidify his place at Kaizer Chiefs

With the absence of Rushwin Dortley and Inacio Miguel, Kaizer Chiefs defender Given Msimango says he is looking to maintain strong performances and cement his place in the team.

Msimango has recently found himself getting more minutes under his belt after the absence of coach Nasreddine Nabi’s preferred center-backs, Dortley and Miguel, who picked up injuries that have since paved the way for the lanky defender.

The 27-year-old has now featured in seven consecutive matches for Amakhosi in all competitions. And he has played an integral part in guiding Amakhosi to the Nedbank Cup final.

Hard work paying off

Ahead of their Betway Premiership clash against Chippa United on Saturday, Msimango said his hard work on and off the pitch is paying off as he is getting more game time.

“Personally, I am in a good space. I have been putting in the hard work on and off the pitch. And I feel confident in my contribution to the team,” Msimango said.

“It is always about improving and being consistent. And I believe the focus and the results are starting to show in my performances. So, I am just looking forward to maintaining strong performances from now until the end of the season.”

The Glamour Boys are on a mission to end the season inside the top eight. And they will be aiming to walk away with all three points when they face Chippa at the Nelson Mandela Bay Stadium on Saturday evening.

Ready to match Chippa energy

“Chippa is a very competitive side, structured and disciplined. We faced them in the league and came out victorious. And in the cup, we got one over on them,” he said.

“That doesn’t take away from the fact that we need to be fully concentrated. But we have studied them again and we are ready to match their intensity and energy on the day.”

Chiefs are currently on number eight with 30 points. This while the Chilli Boys are right behind them in position nine, on 29 points with less than 10 games remaining.

