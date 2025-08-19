Goal-shy Polokwane City searching for first league win against Siwelele

Polokwane City, currently suffering a goal drought, are still searching for their first victory in the 2025/26 season after the Limpopo-based side lost two matches, one in the MTN8 competition and the other in the league.

Rise and Shine have struggled to find the back of the net after losing 2-0 to Orlando Pirates in the MTN8 quarterfinal, then a goalless draw against Magesi FC in a Limpopo Derby before they surrendered 1-0 away to Kaizer Chiefs.

Tonight, City – currently lying 12th on the log with one point, have the opportunity to turn the tables when they take on Siwelele away at Atteridgeville’s Lucas Moripe Stadium. Kick-off is at 7.30pm.

Goals are coming

Head coach, Phuti Mohafe believes that they have dealt with their scoring issues and results will start to trickle in.

“As much as it is very important to play for a win in every match, I think it’s work-in-progress because there are certain elements that we are improving on, especially how we start matches and the way we finish them. But the finishing part needs work. In short, we just missed some, and had we scored one, maybe we could have changed the complexion of the game,” said Mohafe.

City slightly improved their overall performance last season, finishing in seventh position as opposed to the season before last, which saw them finish eighth.

Defensively, Mohafe has all the reason to be concerned, as his side has conceded four goals in three matches: two against Pirates, one against Chiefs, and then one more during their 1-1 against Magesi.

The opposition did better

Siwelele (formerly SuperSport United), on the other hand, have not done really bad for themselves after two matches, beating Golden Arrows 3-1 before they could go down 1-0 to newcomers, Orbit College FC.

This will be Lehlohonolo Seema, the Siwelele head coach’s, first match against his former team, and victory against the Limpopo side tonight could see them improve their log position.

Other Betway Premiership matches tonight are Chippa United v TS Galaxy (Buffalo City Stadium), Durban City v Golden Arrows (Chatsworth Stadium), Kaizer Chiefs v Richards Bay (FNB Stadium) and Orbit College FC v Sekhukhune United (Dobsonville Stadium).

All the matches start at 7.30pm.

