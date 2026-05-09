Goals galore as Sundowns and Pirates league title race continues

The Betway Premiership had reached the penultimate stage, but the title race is far from over, as Mamelodi Sundowns and Orlando Pirates remain on each other’s necks.

Sundowns remain on top of the log standings, following their 7-4 win over Siwelele FC in their historic 11-goal thriller at the Lucas Moripe Stadium on Saturday evening.

Pirates, on the other hand, continued with their goal scoring spree, with a convincing 3-0 win over relegation-threatened Magesi FC at the Peter Mokaba Stadium on the same night.

The Buccaneers are now three points behind Sundowns, but still have a game in hand. Should both teams win their remaining games, the league title will be decided on goal difference, which favours Pirates so far, despite Sundowns scoring seven goals against Siwelele.

The game between Downs and Siwelele will go down in the history books of SA football, as it saw 11 goals being scored in a single match for the first time since the 1996/97 season in the PSL era.

Goals from Teboho Mokoena, a brace from Tashreeq Matthews, an own goal from Nyiko Mobbie, and a hatrick from January signing Brayan Leon, so Sundowns registered seven on the scoreboard.

Ghampani Lungu also completed a hatrick on the other side, while Katlego Mokhuoane added the fourth, to ensure that they hold their own against a dangerous Sundowns team.

So, it was then over to Bucs to make a positive reaction in Polokwane, when they entertained a Magesi side that languishes at the bottom of the league and faced a threat of automatic relegation.

Patrick Maswanganyi, Kamogelo Sebelebele, and Oswin Appollis were on target for the Sea Robbers to keep the title race going and remain favourites to end the dominance of Masandawana.