Grant Kekana says ‘everything revolves around Sundowns’, in dig at Pirates

Mamelodi Sundowns defender Grant Kekana has taken a dig at Orlando Pirates, saying the Buccaneers are still chasing them, despite snatching the league title away from them last season.

Pirates ended the eight-year dominance by Sundowns when they were crowned the Betway Premiership champions for the first time since 2014 under the tutelage of coach Abdeslam Ouaddou.

This season, it will be the first time in several years that Masandawana will not be defending champions. Apart from that fact, Kekana says they still remain the benchmark of South African football, as, in his words, everything revolves around Mamelodi Sundowns.

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“They are still chasing us because everything revolves around Mamelodi Sundowns,” Kekana said during a press conference at their training base in Chloorkop on Monday.

‘We’re not the defending champions, but we’re still in the mix’

“It shows the great work that we’ve been doing throughout the years. It’s a different time now that we’re not the defending champions, but we’re still in the mix.

“I think it’s just a bit of pressure off us, and that’s all it does, but we know that we’re chasing the league too this season.”

Sundowns only managed to win the CAF Champions League last season, with Pirates claiming the MTN8, Carling Knockout and the league, while Durban City were Nedbank Cup champions.

Downs gun for maximum points against Gallants

Ahead of their first home league game against Marumo Gallants on Wednesday night, the Bafana Bafana international said it will be important to claim maximum points to put their doubters at ease.

“We need it [big home win] because it’s a confidence thing, but it’s also for us to stamp our authority,” Kekana added.

“There’s a lot of talk that’s happening, and people are questioning us. It will be a big statement for us to start on a good note at home.”

The game between Sundowns and Gallants will be played at the Loftus Versfeld Stadium in Pretoria. Kick-off will be at 7.30pm.