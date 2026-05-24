Soccer

Gunners going for historic double

By Kgomotso Mokoena
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Gunners going for historic double
LONDON, ENGLAND - MAY 18: Mikel Arteta Manager / Head Coach of Arsenal applauds during the Premier League match between Arsenal and Burnley at Emirates Stadium on May 18, 2026 in London, England. (Photo by Marc Atkins/Getty Images)

On Saturday, Arsenal will be looking to rewrite the history books and complete what will be their best season ever when they go up against Paris Saint-German (PSG) in the final of the Uefa Champions League at the Puskas Arena in Budapest, Hungary.

To read this full story, Click here to buy the e-edition of Sunday World.

https://www.magzter.com/ZA/Zucorizon-Pty-Ltd/Sunday-World/Newspaper


  • On Saturday, Arsenal will be looking to rewrite the history books and complete what will be their best season ever when they go up against Paris Saint-German (PSG) in the final of the Uefa Champions League at the Puskas Arena in Budapest, Hungary.
  • To read this full story, Click here to buy the e-edition of Sunday World.
  • https://www.magzter.com/ZA/Zucorizon-Pty-Ltd/Sunday-World/Newspaper Kgomotso Mokoena.
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