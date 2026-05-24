Gunners going for historic double

On Saturday, Arsenal will be looking to rewrite the history books and complete what will be their best season ever when they go up against Paris Saint-German (PSG) in the final of the Uefa Champions League at the Puskas Arena in Budapest, Hungary.

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