Happy Jele gives Mbokazi profound advice ahead of Soweto derby

Orlando Pirates’ former captain Happy Jele has given young defender Mbekezeli Mbokazi profound advice ahead of the much-anticipated Soweto derby against Kaizer Chiefs.

The Buccaneers will collide with Soweto rivals Amakhosi at the already sold-out FNB Stadium on Saturday afternoon. The game is scheduled to kick off at 3.30pm.

Mbokazi (19) has recently become one of coach Jose Riveiro’s trusted soldiers and an integral part of the Pirates squad since the injuries of Olisa Ndah and Thabiso Sesane.

The teenager has been the talk of the town, building up to the biggest fixture on the Premier Soccer League (PSL) football calendar, as he is more than likely to make his first Soweto derby appearance.

Jele, who holds the record for the most Soweto derby appearances for Pirates, advised Mbokazi to play the game and not the occasion.

“I will first commend Mbokazi for how he has played because when he got the opportunity, he grabbed it with both hands. He has been doing very well for the team,” Jele said during a wide-ranging interview on Sunday World Engage.

“He has been playing in big games and competitions like the CAF Champions League against some of the best teams on the continent, and he was outstanding in those games.

“So, my advice to him ahead of a big game like the Soweto derby, I would say that he must first be calm and relaxed because everyone is talking about him.

“Secondly, he must play the game and not the occasion, because if he plays the occasion, anything can happen that can embarrass him.

“So, I need him to be consistent. Perform the way he has been performing by taking it one game at a time and just enjoy the game – that is also another important thing, to enjoy the game, then the results will come.”

Amakhosi and the Sea Robbers go into the game both wounded after losing their respective games, building up to their back-to-back Soweto derbies.

The two Soweto giants will also meet in the Nedbank Cup final at the Moses Mabhida Stadium next Saturday.

But first, more than the bragging rights, both teams will be in search of three crucial points as Chiefs are fighting to solidify their top-eight spot while the Bucs are still chasing the league title against Mamelodi Sundowns.

Visit SW YouTube Channel for our video content