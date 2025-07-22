Heartbreak and tears as Nigeria shatters Banyana’s Wafcon dream  

The road for Banyana Banyana at the Women’s Africa Cup of Nations (Wafcon) has come to an end after Nigeria smashed and grabbed their semi-final tie 2-1 on Tuesday evening.

A late stoppage time goal by Michelle Alozie from a long way out ensured that the Super Falcons booked their place in the final on Saturday.

They will either face Morocco or Ghana, who will also be in action for the second semi-final on Tuesday at 9pm (SA time).

For Banyana and coach Desriee Ellis, it is a job well done and back to the drawing board, as they showed their fighting spirit under the circumstances of losing their utility player Gabriela Salgado, who was stretchered off heavily strapped on her left leg after picking up a horrific injury.

The Super Falcons drew first blood right at the stroke of half time from the penalty spot after in-form Banyana defender Bambanani Mbane handled the ball inside the box.

Captain Rasheedat Ajibade stepped up and made no mistake, despite Banyana shot stopper Andile Dlamini guessing right and getting some fingertips on the ball.

The defending champions came back from the break looking livelier and threatened the Nigerian goal. Their persistence did pay off in the 60th minute when they were also awarded a spot kick after substitute Hildah Magaia was fouled inside the 18 area.

Banyana playmaker Linda Motlhalo took responsibility and sent Chiamaka Nnadozie the wrong way to level matters.

The goal fired coach Ellis’ charges up as they dominated play and were all over the Super Falcons, causing all sorts of threats in their half.

A few minutes before the 90th minute, an unsavoury moment in the game occurred when Salgado was stretchered off the pitch after picking up what seemed to be a leg-breaker injury. All the players on the pitch were visibly emotional about the horrendous injury.

Despite that, play had to continue, and Nigeria capitalized when they scored a last-minute goal at the death through an Alozie long-range free kick.