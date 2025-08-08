Hectic league schedule will test Kaizer Chiefs’ readiness’

After getting a break last week due to not qualifying for the MTN8 tournament, Kaizer Chiefs are back in action when they open their 2025/26 season with a tough away match against a resurgent Stellenbosch FC at the Athlone Stadium on Sunday.

The Betway Premiership match, which was pencilled for the DHL Cape Town City, has now been moved to Athlone Stadium because the playing surface is not of the required standards.

Upon their return from the Netherlands, where they organised their off-season camp, Chiefs have been quietly going on about their business unnoticed.

More games lined up

After the Stellies game, Amakhosi will have three home matches: Polokwane City on August 13, Richards Bay (August 19), and the blockbuster against defending champions Mamelodi Sundowns on August 27, and all the matches will be taking place at the FNB Stadium.

The team will wrap up August with an away game against Golden Arrows three days later.

“It is crucial for us to start strongly, as the games will come thick and fast this season due to the Afcon break, in December, and next year being a World Cup year.

Additionally, we will be participating in the CAF Confederation Cup, meaning our schedule will be tight and busy,” said Chiefs’ Sporting Director, Kaizer Motaung Jnr.

“We have also played against PSL opposition behind closed doors as we needed to ensure the requisite readiness for the guys going into this first weekend of the new league campaign,” he added.

Amakhosi have been busy in the transfer market and they signed six new players in the off-season. Thabiso Monyane, Ethan Chislett, Paseka Mako, Flavio Silva, Siphesihle Ndlovu and Nkanyiso Shinga will be expected to make a significant impact this season.

“We believe we have reinforced key areas within the squad, but we know that recruitment is an ongoing process,” Motaung Jnr added.

According to the Amakhosi website, and with regards to the opening five matches, Motaung also emphasised that the goal is to secure as many points as possible to kick-start the season and establish a strong position before the CAF Confederation Cup campaign gets underway in September.

“We are very happy to be back in one of CAF’s prestigious competitions. We aim to build on our successful run in 2021 that saw us go all the way to the finals of the CAF Champions League in 2021 against Al Ahly in Morocco.

“When we went to the Netherlands for our preseason, our primary focus was to work on getting the team fully ready for this season.

“Playing some of the top Dutch teams, including FC Twente, and then coming back to participate in the preseason Toyota Cup against Asante Kotoko, who have also qualified for the CAF Confederation Cup, was a strategic move for us as we prepared for 2025/26,” he added.

