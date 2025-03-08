High drama as Kaizer Chiefs book their ticket to the semi-finals

Kaizer Chiefs’ quest to end their cup drought continues and they now will play in the semi-finals of the Nedbank Cup after they knocked Stellenbosch FC out of the tournament in a highly charged match played at the Nelson Mandela Bay Stadium in Gqeberha on Saturday night.

Amakhosi won the encounter 3-1 and they join Orlando Pirates, who defeated SuperSport United via penalty kicks, in the last four round. Tempers flared towards the end of the match, with the Stellies players confronting the referee Skhumbuzo Gasa and his assistants, accusing them of allowing a goal that they thought should have not stood.

Stellies coach Steve Barker was very upset after the match and he highlighted the number of matches they have been hard done by referees in cup tournaments over the years.

Amakhosi were in control of the match, and they took the lead in the 20th minute via a Inacio Miguel penalty. This was after Olivier Toure had handled the ball inside his penalty area. Miguel easily converted the spot kick.

Stellies fought back and equalised with a goal engineered by Andre de Jong. The lanky striker’s touch was deflected into the net by Miguel. It was game on, and the match was headed to extra time when drama visited the stadium.

Deep in injury time, Pule Mmodi scrambled home the second goal for Chiefs after Stellies goalkeeper Sage Stephens was fouled from a corner kick. The assistant referee waved his flag for a foul, but the referee Gaza overruled the decision and awarded Amakhosi the goal.

This left the home side players and technical bench fuming. Nonetheless, Stellies pushed everyone forward for a corner kick and Stephens was caught in no mans and when a defender miscued a clearance and Mfundo Vilakazi was clear on goals and easily slotted the ball into net to make it 3-1. The goal electrocuted the Chiefs grandstand, and the supporters went into a state of frenzy and celebrated wildly.

