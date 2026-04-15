High-flying Chiefs make it five wins in a row after crushing Magesi

Kaizer Chiefs registered their fifth consecutive victory in the Betway Premiership after thumping struggling Magest FC 4-1 at the Peter Mokaba Stadium in Polokwane on Wednesday night.

The result means that Amakhosi are slowly but surely edging closer to cementing their number three spot and look set to return to playing continental football next season.

For Magesi, the struggles continue, and automatic relegation is looming, as they recorded their 13th defeat in 24 matches and remain at the bottom of the league standings.

In-form striker Flavio da Silva opened the scoring for Amakhosi in the 33rd minute with a wonderful strike when he controlled the ball inside the box, turned, and fired a half-volley to leave a fully stretched Elvis Chipezeze with no chance.

Two minutes later, Wandile Duba capitalized on a defensive blunder by Chipezeze and his defenders, after failing to deal with a corner kick from Lebohang Maboe, and the ball fell on the young striker’s path, who made no mistake by burying the chance and sent Chiefs to the break with a comfortable 2-0 lead.

Amakhosi picked up from where they left off in the second half and registered the third goal through Mduduzi Shabalala, thanks to an assist from substitute Reeve Frosler.

The home side did, however, pull one back via Diteboho Mofokeng, but matters got worse for them as the Glamour Boys banged in the fourth goal of the match, when Frosler got his second assist of the game in quick succession.

His brilliant cross was headed inside the back of the net by fellow substitute Khanyisa Mayo to ensure Chiefs walk away with maximum points once again.