High-flying Sekhukhune stun Chiefs at home to move on top of the log

Things are heating up in the Betway Premiership as Sekhukhune United are now on top of the log after handing Kaizer Chiefs their first defeat of the season at the FNB Stadium on Tuesday night.

Sekhukhune stunned Amakhosi in front of their fans when they beat them 3-1 during their entertaining top-of-the-table clash.

Babina Noko are now on top of the log with 16 points, followed by Mamelodi Sundowns on 14, while Chiefs remain in position three with 13 points after six games.

The visitors drew first blood five minutes into the game and cracked the egg when veteran striker Bradley Grobler tapped in a lovely cross from Tsepo Matsimbi after poor communication from Aden McCarthy and Paseka Mako.

It did not take long for the home side to respond, and it was through new talisman Flavio Silva, who scored similarly to Grobler from the other end, when he tapped in a cut-back from Glody Lilepo and the match went into the break all square.

At half-time, the Glamour Boys did what they have been doing throughout the season with their new signings, when they presented their latest recruit, Khanyisa Mayo, to the fans, who really came out in their numbers to fill the Calabash.

Also, the FNB turf was looking good, just as Stadium Management SA CEO Bertie Grobbelaar promised that it would be in superb condition by September.

The intensity in the second half was even better from both sides, but it was the visitors who had the last say, as Grobler completed his brace in the 50th minute, assisted by birthday boy Thabang Monare six minutes later to snatch all three points from Amakhosi.

In other matches, Durban City returned to winning ways when they beat Siwelele FC 2-0 at the Chatsworth Stadium, while Chippa United got the better of fellow strugglers Orbit College 2-1 at the Buffalo City Stadium in their bottom-of-the-log encounter.

Visit SW YouTube Channel for our video content