Honor explains why they chose to sponsor Bafana Bafana and Amajita

Global cellphone and technology brand Honor has explained why it chose to partner with the SA Football Association (Safa) and sponsor both Bafana Bafana and the U20 men’s national teams.

Safa has recently publicised its struggles to find sponsors, specifically for the junior national teams. However, in March this year, they were able to partner with the Chinese technological brand when it came on board to sponsor the U20 Africa Cup of Nations champions.

Speaking after hosting a send-off celebration for the U20 World Cup-bound Amajita, Honor CEO Fred Zhou said one of the reasons for them collaborating with Safa was that Bafana and Amajita had been performing well.

Winning streak

“We have been technology partners with Bafana Bafana since March this year. And one of the reasons why we decided to join forces with them, and now Amajita, is because they have not lost a game since then,” said Zhou.

“So, for us, that was a good sign to partner with such great and ambitious national teams. Also, sports and technology share the same purpose, which is breaking boundaries and achieving extraordinary things in the future.

“So, with these kinds of collaborations, we believe that it is a win-win situation. Because our innovations and technologies can help Bafana Bafana to have smooth connections.

“We have now added Amajita to the list. And we gave them some nice gifts ahead of their World Cup in Chile.”

Honor gifted Amajita along with the technical team, Honor Choice Earbuds Clips, and suitcases. He gifted them these the night before their departure to Chile on Monday.

Coach Raymond Mdaka and his side travelled to South America for the global showpiece on Tuesday. They will kick off their World Cup campaign against France next Monday.

South Africa has been drawn in Group E alongside France, New Caledonia, and the US.

