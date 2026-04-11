Hope still not lost for Pirates in league title race, despite slip up

Despite slipping up and dropping two crucial points against Richards Bay, hope is not lost for Orlando Pirates coach Abdeslam Ouaddou, who believes they still have a chance in the league title race against Mamelodi Sundowns.

Pirates were held to a frustrating, yet thrilling 2-2 draw by Richards Bay at the uMhlathuze Sports Complex on Friday night.

The Buccaneers pretty much chased the game, as they came from behind twice, with defender Lebone Seema scoring a wonder strike in stoppage time to ensure that they at least walked away with a point.

However, that point may not be enough by the end of the season, as Sundowns are still ahead by one point and have a game in hand. Even though Bucs coach feels they lost two points against Bay, Ouaddou is still hopeful things could fall in their favour and promised his side will fight until the end.

“I think there’s a little bit of disappointment because I think there are two points that we lost in this race,” Ouaddou told SuperSport TV after the match.

“But you know the guys fight until the end, let’s work until the end, as I said. Lots of people will think that it’s over, but we don’t like that; we must play our game until the end. But today [Friday], I think our strength was not to concede a goal, to have a lot of clean sheets.

“But today unfortunately this area was a little bit weak, and when you come here and concede two goals, it’s very difficult to score three goals here, but let’s congratulate the boys with the character because they came back and scored two goals – that’s a positive point, but I think we lost two points tonight,” he added.

Pirates will get another chance to climb to the top of the league table when they face AmaZulu next Saturday with Sundowns still involved in the CAF Champions League semi-finals against Esperance of Tunisia this week and next week.