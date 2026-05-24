Soccer

How the mighty Bucs resurrected from the dead to be crowned PSL champs

By Sunday World
Preferred Source Add as Preferred Source on Google Follow Google News Follow on Google News
NELSPRUIT, SOUTH AFRICA - MAY 23: Relebohile Mofokeng of Orlando Pirates during the Betway Premiership match between Orbit College FC and Orlando Pirates at Mbombela Stadium on May 23, 2026 in Nelspruit, South Africa. (Photo by Dirk Kotze/Gallo Images)

The Book of Psalms 118:24 reads: ‘This is the day that the Lord has made, let us rejoice and be glad in it.’ May 23, 2026, is indeed the day that the entire Orlando Pirates fan base will never forget, as they finally got to lift the Premier Soccer League title after 14 years.

To read this full story, Click here to buy the e-edition of Sunday World.

https://www.magzter.com/ZA/Zucorizon-Pty-Ltd/Sunday-World/Newspaper

  • The Book of Psalms 118:24 reads: ‘This is the day that the Lord has made, let us rejoice and be glad in it.’ May 23, 2026, is indeed the day that the entire Orlando Pirates fan base will never forget, as they finally got to lift the Premier Soccer League title after 14 years.
  • To read this full story, Click here to buy the e-edition of Sunday World.
  • https://www.magzter.com/ZA/Zucorizon-Pty-Ltd/Sunday-World/Newspaper Siyasanga Monoalibe.
Subscribe
Notify of
0 Comments
Oldest
Newest Most Voted
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments