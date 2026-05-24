How the mighty Bucs resurrected from the dead to be crowned PSL champs

The Book of Psalms 118:24 reads: ‘This is the day that the Lord has made, let us rejoice and be glad in it.’ May 23, 2026, is indeed the day that the entire Orlando Pirates fan base will never forget, as they finally got to lift the Premier Soccer League title after 14 years.

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