Hugo Broos already setting sights on AFCON after World Cup berth

Bafana Bafana coach Hugo Broos says he is already thinking about the upcoming Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) after securing qualification for the 2026 FIFA World Cup next year.

Bafana have been drawn against Angola, Egypt, and Zimbabwe in a tough Group B of the 2025 AFCON, which will be staged in Morocco from December 21 to January 18.

Broos’ men clinched a bronze medal at the previous AFCON in the Ivory Coast last year, and the Belgian tactician says his team will take it a notch up and hope to do better.

“At last, this is something that this nation needs: a different way to look at football. A different way to judge players, and I really hope that in December during AFCON, we will try to do as well as the last one and even better,” Broos said after their World Cup berth on Tuesday.

“I hope with all the high-level tournaments, certainly next year in America with the World Cup, that players will have that opportunity to go high [in] competitions because they deserve it, first of all, and they also need it.

“And if we can make that step in the future, you will see that SA is getting better than they are now.”

Broos will also hope his side will use the AFCON as a platform to prepare for the World Cup in Canada, Mexico, and the USA next year.

South Africa qualified for the World Cup after their 3-0 win over Rwanda in their final match at Mbombela Stadium to finish on top of their group with 18 points, ahead of Nigeria.

“This is a team that worked [hard] for the last three years to have all those performances and nice moments. I can’t forget my staff because they helped me a lot, especially Helman [Mkhalele]. I like him very much.

“So, without him, we would not have achieved that. It’s not only my staff but [also] the medical staff who work day and night to have players ready to do big performances,” Broos added.

Visit the SW YouTube Channel for our video content