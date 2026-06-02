Hugo Broos beaming with excitement as Bafana touch down in Mexico

Bafana Bafana have finally landed in Mexico, and coach Hugo Broos says he is beaming with excitement ahead of their first World Cup appearance in 16 years.

Broos and his men landed in the Mexican city Pachuca, where they will be based for the global tournament.

Bafana may have experienced a glitch in their travel when their charter flight had initially been delayed due to visa issues, including assistant coach Helman Mkhalele, who was left behind but is expected to travel on Tuesday evening after the intervention of the US Embassy and DIRCO.

Speaking exclusively to Spanish television network SportyTV upon landing in Mexico, Broos said the team is excited about participating in the biggest international football tournament since South Africa last hosted the tournament in 2010.

‘Everybody is excited’

“First of all, I think qualifying for the World Cup is big, and everybody is excited,” Broos said.

“The World Cup is the highest level of and biggest event in football. So, when you can help a country that has never been in space for 16 years, you must be motivated and excited as a coach.

“Secondly, for me, it is a little bit special because I was here 40 years ago with Belgium as a player. We also played the opening game against Mexico at the Azteca Stadium, so it is an amazing feeling.”

Bafana will open their Group A account against co-hosts Mexico next Thursday at the Estadio Banorte in Mexico City. The game will get underway at 9pm (SA Time).

Broos and his men will then be followed by a tough assignment against the Czech Republic on 18 June, before wrapping up their group stages against South Korea on 25 June.