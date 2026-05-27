Hugo Broos names decent Bafana Bafana 2026 FIFA World Cup squad

The wait is finally over as Bafana Bafana coach Hugo Broos unveiled his final 26-man squad that will represent the country at the upcoming 2026 FIFA World Cup in the America in June.
Olwethu Makhanya of Philadelphia Union in the US and Kaizer Chiefs’ Bradley Cross were the biggest surprise inclusions to the team, having not been to any of Broos’ camps since the Belgian took over.
The likes of Brandon Petersen, Thabiso Monyane, Patrick Maswanganyi, Thapelo Morena, Lebohang Maboe, and Brooklyn Poggenpoel failed to make the final cut.
Bafana take on Mexico on June 11
Bafana will open their World Cup Group A account against Mexico on June 11 at the Estadio Banorte in Mexico City.
The team is due to travel to Mexico on Saturday after their final warm-up game against Nicaragua at the Orlando Stadium on Friday night.
Goalkeepers:
Ronwen Williams; Ricardo Goss; Sipho Chaine
Defenders:
Khuliso Mudau; Nkosinathi Sibisi; Ime Okon; Khulumani Ndamane; Aubrey Modiba, Samukelo Kabini; Thabang Matuludi; Olwethu Makhanya; Kamogelo Sebelebele; Bradley Cross; Mbekezeli Mbokazi
Midfielders:
Teboho Mokoena; Thalente Mbatha; Sphephelo Sithole; Jayden Adams;
Forwards:
Oswin Appollis; Iqraam Rayners; Tshepang Moremi; Relebohile Mofokeng; Evidence Makgopa; Themba Zwane; Lyle Foster; Thapelo Maseko
- Bafana Bafana coach Hugo Broos announced the final 26-man squad for the 2026 FIFA World Cup in America.
- Surprise inclusions include Olwethu Makhanya (Philadelphia Union) and Bradley Cross (Kaizer Chiefs), who had not previously attended Broos’ camps.
- Notable players in the squad also include Brandon Petersen, Thabiso Monyane, Patrick Maswanganyi, Thapelo Morena, Lebohang Maboe, and Brooklyn Poggenpoel.
- South Africa will play their opening World Cup Group A match against Mexico on 11 June at Estadio Banorte, Mexico City.
- The team will travel to Mexico on Saturday following a final warm-up game against Nicaragua at Orlando Stadium on Friday night.