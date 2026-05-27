Hugo Broos names decent Bafana Bafana 2026 FIFA World Cup squad

The wait is finally over as Bafana Bafana coach Hugo Broos unveiled his final 26-man squad that will represent the country at the upcoming 2026 FIFA World Cup in the America in June.

Olwethu Makhanya of Philadelphia Union in the US and Kaizer Chiefs’ Bradley Cross were the biggest surprise inclusions to the team, having not been to any of Broos’ camps since the Belgian took over.

The likes of Brandon Petersen, Thabiso Monyane, Patrick Maswanganyi, Thapelo Morena, Lebohang Maboe, and Brooklyn Poggenpoel failed to make the final cut.

Bafana take on Mexico on June 11

Bafana will open their World Cup Group A account against Mexico on June 11 at the Estadio Banorte in Mexico City.

The team is due to travel to Mexico on Saturday after their final warm-up game against Nicaragua at the Orlando Stadium on Friday night.

Goalkeepers:

Ronwen Williams; Ricardo Goss; Sipho Chaine

Defenders:

Khuliso Mudau; Nkosinathi Sibisi; Ime Okon; Khulumani Ndamane; Aubrey Modiba, Samukelo Kabini; Thabang Matuludi; Olwethu Makhanya; Kamogelo Sebelebele; Bradley Cross; Mbekezeli Mbokazi

Midfielders:

Teboho Mokoena; Thalente Mbatha; Sphephelo Sithole; Jayden Adams;

Forwards:

Oswin Appollis; Iqraam Rayners; Tshepang Moremi; Relebohile Mofokeng; Evidence Makgopa; Themba Zwane; Lyle Foster; Thapelo Maseko