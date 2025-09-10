Hugo Broos raves about Mbekezeli Mbokazi, says he must go to Europe

Bafana Bafana coach could not help but rave about teenage sensation Mbekezeli “TLB” Mbokazi after their clash against Nigeria, saying that he must go and play in Europe as soon as possible.

Mbokazi displayed yet another solid and commanding performance against a strong Nigerian side, literally, during their 1-1 draw in their highly contested World Cup qualifier match at the Free State Stadium, in Bloemfontein, on Tuesday night.

Named Man of the Match

The 19-year-old was named man-of-the-match for his performance. And Broos was left in awe by how the teenager carried himself against the big and strong Nigerian players.

“Maybe some PSL team will not be happy to hear this. But Mbokazi … this guy has to go to Europe,” Broos said with passion during a post-match press conference.

“He is only 19 years old, but you can see the way he is playing. It’s like he has 10 years of experience at this level. But it was just his third game with the senior national team – his third game! And you can already see how he is playing?

“So, let’s hope that some players can have that opportunity. Maybe next season, see more of them go and play abroad. Because it will be very good for South African football,” Broos added.

Took on best attackers

Mbokazi went pound for pound and strength for strength against some of the best attackers plying their trade in Europe. These include Cyriel Dessers from Rangers in Scotland, Atalanta’s Ademola Lookman, and the huge striker Tolu Arokodare from English Premier League side Wolverhampton Wanderers.

The Orlando Pirates starlet also almost got onto the scoresheet when he burst through the Super Eagles’ midfield and attempted a spectacular shot from the centre line after spotting Stanley Nwabali out of his line. But his effort went just over the post.

It is yet to be seen if Mbokazi will be allowed to travel to Chile for the U20 World Cup later this month. Coach Raymond Mdaka recently confirmed that he is still on the list. This despite not joining camp due to senior national team duty with Bafana.

Visit SW YouTube Channel for our video content