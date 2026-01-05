Hugo Broos reacts after Bafana Bafana’s disappointing Afcon exit

Bafana Bafana coach Hugo Broos has reacted to the disappointing exit in the Africa Cup of Nations (Afcon), stating that they were unlucky not to win the game against Cameroon.

Bafana suffered a 2-1 defeat to Cameroon during their highly contested Round of 16 clash at the Agdal Medina Stadium, in Rabat, on Sunday night.

The result means that Cameroon will now face host nation Morocco in the quarterfinals of the competition on Friday.

South Africa could have had a dream start to the game and easily go an any lead. But it failed to convert their chances.

Best goal-scoring chance

Relebohile Mofokeng probably had the best goal-scoring opportunity of the game when he found himself in between the Cameroonian defence and one-on-one with the goalkeeper, but the youngster ballooned the ball over the bar.

Bafana rued their missed opportunity. And the Indomitable Lions punished them with the first chance that they got and broke the deadlock just at the stroke of halftime.

Just moments into the second half, Cameroon doubled its lead. And it was at that point that several South Africans probably threw in the towel.

Substitute Evidence Makgopa did give Bafana a lifeline when he scored an easy tap-in at the death, but it was too late as their efforts late in the game were not enough, and they bowed out of the Afcon.

“We started very well in the game, and we had chances to score. I think if we had scored, we could not have lost the game,” Broos said in his post-match interview on SABC Sport.

Not our day today

“I was happy with what we brought in the first half, so we thought to go on in the second. And after a few minutes in the second, …we got [conceded] a second goal. And that is a little bit pity because then we had to score two goals.

“Even though we had the chances to score those two goals and to have a draw, it was not our day today.”

Broos and his charges are expected to return to South Africa in the coming days from Morocco.

